Lagrange Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (LA)

Lagrange (LA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Lagrange has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Lagrange has a market cap of $39.50 million and approximately $36.26 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lagrange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lagrange Profile

Lagrange was first traded on May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official website is www.lagrangefoundation.org. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn.

Lagrange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.21632555 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $32,061,590.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

