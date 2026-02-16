Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 93.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4,716.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $117.71 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,974.59. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

