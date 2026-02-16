Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $306.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.87 and a 200-day moving average of $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

