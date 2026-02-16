KAITO (KAITO) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

KAITO (KAITO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One KAITO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KAITO has a market capitalization of $76.34 million and $8.87 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KAITO has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KAITO Token Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. The official website for KAITO is yaps.kaito.ai.

Buying and Selling KAITO

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.3101279 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,851,931.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAITO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

