JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,154 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,687 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTEK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $84.06 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources. JTEK was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

