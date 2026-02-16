JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,174,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 66.30% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $4,823,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JGLO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ JGLO opened at $69.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $70.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.8129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.