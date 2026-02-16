JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.48 Billion Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.86% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $3,478,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $447.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

