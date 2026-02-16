JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.35% of Hilton Worldwide worth $2,620,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,201,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,532,000 after purchasing an additional 729,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,173,000 after purchasing an additional 635,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 210.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,834,000 after buying an additional 384,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.3%

HLT stock opened at $314.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.28. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hilton Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $317.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.