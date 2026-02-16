JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.92% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $6,299,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $208.22 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $195.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $289.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $279.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,032,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. This trade represents a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,254.85. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $8,243,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

