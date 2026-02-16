Joaquin Merino Marquez Sells 240,000 Shares of Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,299,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,919. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 3.8%

EMO stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. Emerita Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

