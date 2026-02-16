Joaquin Merino Marquez Sells 240,000 Shares of Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,299,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,919. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Emerita Resources Stock Up 3.8%
EMO stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.07. Emerita Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90.
About Emerita Resources
