iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY is Cosner Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cosner Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $260.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $288.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

