iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $121,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $388.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $397.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.01.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.