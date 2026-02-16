iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,813,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.92% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,289,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,689,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,501,000 after purchasing an additional 176,415 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,259,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $105.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

