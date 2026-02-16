iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,730 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $395,573,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,022,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,280,000 after buying an additional 2,069,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,902,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,497 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,634,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

