iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,621 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.9% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $684.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $690.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $752.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

