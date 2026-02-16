Irys Price Reaches $0.0371 (IRYS)

Irys (IRYS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Irys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Irys has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. Irys has a market capitalization of $74.24 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,815.15 or 1.00310904 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Irys Profile

Irys launched on November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Irys is irys.xyz/blog. Irys’ official website is irys.xyz. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz.

Buying and Selling Irys

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,189,981,283 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.04086013 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $10,196,213.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Irys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Irys using one of the exchanges listed above.

