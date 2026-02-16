Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 156.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

