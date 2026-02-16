Insider Selling: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,073,740.86 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 6,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total transaction of $1,073,740.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,205,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,719,534.22. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.08 and a 1-year high of $330.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Morningstar had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on MORN. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Morningstar in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: Morningstar posted stronger-than-expected EPS and solid revenue with notably strong operating cash flow — a classic fundamental driver for investor buying (press release). Q4 press release

Q4 results beat estimates: Morningstar posted stronger-than-expected EPS and solid revenue with notably strong operating cash flow — a classic fundamental driver for investor buying (press release). Positive Sentiment: New index licensing deal: Morningstar partnered to launch Catholic-principles equity indexes with the Vatican Bank — a recurring-revenue product that can expand index/data licensing fees and distribution. Vatican bank teams with Morningstar on Catholic stock indexes

New index licensing deal: Morningstar partnered to launch Catholic-principles equity indexes with the Vatican Bank — a recurring-revenue product that can expand index/data licensing fees and distribution. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary: Coverage questioning semiliquid/private-market funds and Morningstar’s related analysis may influence advisor sentiment but is unlikely to move core revenue immediately. Article on semiliquid funds

Industry commentary: Coverage questioning semiliquid/private-market funds and Morningstar’s related analysis may influence advisor sentiment but is unlikely to move core revenue immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio rebalancing by Morningstar Investment Management (e.g., shifts in Berkshire, Meta, TSMC) signals client-level activity that informs asset-management revenues but doesn’t change corporate guidance. Portfolio moves

Portfolio rebalancing by Morningstar Investment Management (e.g., shifts in Berkshire, Meta, TSMC) signals client-level activity that informs asset-management revenues but doesn’t change corporate guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chairman Joseph Mansueto has executed several small open‑market sales this week (multiple Form 4 filings). While tiny vs. his stake, visible insider sales can create short‑term caution among investors. SEC filing

Insider selling: Chairman Joseph Mansueto has executed several small open‑market sales this week (multiple Form 4 filings). While tiny vs. his stake, visible insider sales can create short‑term caution among investors. Negative Sentiment: Margin and profit headwinds: operating profit and net income were down year-over-year despite revenue growth — investors should watch margin trends and expense pacing in coming quarters. Earnings rundown

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

