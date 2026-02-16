Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells $405,061.44 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $405,061.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 359,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,621.44. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 24,155 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $484,066.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 170,185 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,413,911.10.

On Thursday, January 8th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 5,660 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,200.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 200,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $3,208,000.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 150,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $2,133,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 56.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 416,337 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 256,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,419 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 129,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $373,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports for Feb. 12–13 show 0 shares shorted and a 0.0 days short-interest ratio; filings include nonsensical “NaN” increases, indicating a reporting error or data artifact rather than a genuine change in bearish positioning.

Short-interest reports for Feb. 12–13 show 0 shares shorted and a 0.0 days short-interest ratio; filings include nonsensical “NaN” increases, indicating a reporting error or data artifact rather than a genuine change in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares at an average price of $16.01 (reducing his stake ~6.87%). This is the largest insider sale disclosed and may be viewed negatively by investors. SEC Filing: Altemus Sale

CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares at an average price of $16.01 (reducing his stake ~6.87%). This is the largest insider sale disclosed and may be viewed negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: CFO Peter McGrath sold 25,541 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~5.66% stake reduction), a sizable executive sale that could raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. SEC Filing: McGrath Sale

CFO Peter McGrath sold 25,541 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~5.66% stake reduction), a sizable executive sale that could raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~6.06% reduction), another insider sale adding to the pattern of executive liquidity taking. SEC Filing: Crain Sale

SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~6.06% reduction), another insider sale adding to the pattern of executive liquidity taking. Negative Sentiment: Insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~3.58% stake reduction), a smaller but similar directional trade by management. SEC Filing: Vontur Sale

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

