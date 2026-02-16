Insider Buying: Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Director Acquires $30,444.00 in Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Andrews bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,444.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,128 shares in the company, valued at $67,190.08. This trade represents a 82.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 27.0%

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oncolytics Biotech this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). SEC Filing

Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Andrew Aromando purchased 29,600 shares at $0.86 (increasing his position 116.08% to 55,100 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. SEC Filing

Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired a total of 100,000 shares across Feb. 11–12 (60k at $0.83 and 40k at $0.85), boosting his holdings to ~566,991 shares. Positive Sentiment: VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). SEC Filing

VP Allison Hagerman bought 10,000 shares at $0.83 (raising her stake ~9.5% to 115,059 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). SEC Filing

Director Deborah M. Brown purchased 25,000 shares at $0.85 (a ~29.5% increase; now ~109,851 shares). Positive Sentiment: Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Thomas C. Heineman bought 12,132 shares at $0.83 (increasing to ~282,818 shares). Positive Sentiment: Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). SEC Filing

Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares at $0.84 (raising his stake ~6.5% to ~492,414 shares). Positive Sentiment: CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). SEC Filing

CFO Kirk Look bought 12,000 shares at $0.84 (increasing to ~287,515 shares). Positive Sentiment: CEO Jared Kelly purchased a total of 35,100 shares across Feb. 11–12 at ~$0.84 (bringing his holdings to ~109,000 shares, a ~37% increase). SEC Filing

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard‐of‐care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non‐small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

