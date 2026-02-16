Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Immunocore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 153,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

