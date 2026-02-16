Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Donaldson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 62,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

In other news, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $51,828.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $39,741.38. The trade was a 56.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,822,392.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,115.72. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.68 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

