Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,547 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,606.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $126.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $177.00.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

