Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,250 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

Get Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $193.67 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.