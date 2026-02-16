Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,366,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 675,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,565,000 after purchasing an additional 550,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,686,000 after buying an additional 453,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,867,314,000 after buying an additional 375,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 503,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 374,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $223.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day moving average is $173.48.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.