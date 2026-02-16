Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 127,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 143,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 33.0% in the third quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $140.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.