Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 41,290 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $24.07 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 9.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $26.00 target price on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Steinour purchased 6,700 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,562.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,880.50. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Hondal bought 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $50,111.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,094.46. The trade was a 18.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,513 shares of company stock worth $500,442 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

