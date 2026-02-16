IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $629.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $684.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

