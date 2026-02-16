Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Receives $28.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.4286.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Price Performance
HRL opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.07.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Hormel Foods Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.48%.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.
Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.
Featured Stories
