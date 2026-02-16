Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,052 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 160.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 37.12%.The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s payout ratio is currently -20.32%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Profile

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp’s services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

Featured Stories

