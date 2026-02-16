Hill Island Financial LLC Has $22.51 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $247.83 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.