Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 149,566 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 162,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,410,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

