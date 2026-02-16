HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 24,537 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $108,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,748,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

