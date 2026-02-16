HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Southern worth $145,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 18.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $94.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $83.09 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

