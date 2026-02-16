HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $138,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Zacks Research raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $315.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.39. The company has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

