HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $101,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VBK opened at $315.07 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.