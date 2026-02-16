HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $88,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of DUHP opened at $38.95 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

