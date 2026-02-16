HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,853 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $84,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 290,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

FBND stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.