HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Moody’s worth $117,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $426.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.28. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $546.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total transaction of $286,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,473,809.80. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $603.00 to $532.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.