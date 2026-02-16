HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 968,645 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,645 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $154,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016,546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,953,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,793,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,633,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,182,000 after buying an additional 452,210 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,580,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,861,000 after acquiring an additional 730,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $48.82 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $49.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

