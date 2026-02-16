HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $129,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 255,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.