HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $129,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 255,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.