HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 67,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,511 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $160,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,672,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,136,000 after buying an additional 3,167,220 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,835,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,480,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,772,000 after purchasing an additional 148,559 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,053,000 after purchasing an additional 308,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,084,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,066,000 after purchasing an additional 185,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

