Head-To-Head Review: Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) vs. Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Radioio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Radioio and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radioio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gaia 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Gaia has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.23%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than Radioio.

This table compares Radioio and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radioio N/A N/A N/A Gaia -4.87% -4.80% -3.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radioio and Gaia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaia $90.36 million 0.91 -$5.23 million ($0.19) -17.21

Radioio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Summary

Gaia beats Radioio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices. Its network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to streaming yoga, Eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers content in the areas of spiritual growth, personal development, and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that provides access to interviews and presentations in the ancient wisdom and metaphysics genre. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

