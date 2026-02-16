Head to Head Analysis: Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) & Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR – Get Free Report) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hollund Industrial Marine and Alta Equipment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alta Equipment Group 1 3 1 1 2.33

Alta Equipment Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.54%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A Alta Equipment Group -4.34% -175.61% -5.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Alta Equipment Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alta Equipment Group $1.88 billion 0.11 -$62.10 million ($2.51) -2.65

Hollund Industrial Marine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alta Equipment Group.

Volatility & Risk

Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alta Equipment Group beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company’s integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

