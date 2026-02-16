HBT Financial, Inc. $HBT Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of HBT Financial worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBT. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HBT Financial from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HBT Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.58.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

HBT Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company’s operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank’s product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

