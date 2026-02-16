GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,535 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 2,724 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSDD opened at $70.00 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $156.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 56.72% of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology and software. It uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF is domiciled in the United States.

