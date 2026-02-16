Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $307.92 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of LOPE opened at $161.09 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $149.83 and a 52-week high of $223.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.92.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.