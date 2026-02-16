Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

GNE opened at $14.62 on Monday. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $387.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Genie Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Genie Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is a diversified energy holding company that operates through two primary segments: upstream oil and natural gas exploration and retail energy supply. Its exploration arm, Genie Energy E&P, pursues development of oil shale resources and conventional hydrocarbon deposits, holding licenses for projects in regions such as Israel’s Shefela basin and Jordan’s oil shale formations. The division also explores select opportunities in North America, leveraging technical partnerships to advance resource evaluation and pilot production programs.

Genie Retail Energy provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small commercial customers under regulated and deregulated frameworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.