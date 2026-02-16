Generation Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $49.65 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

