General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $81.00 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

