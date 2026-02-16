General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Key General Motors News
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Breakthrough charging tech: GM announced XFC cell technology that can recharge an EV battery in just over 5 minutes — a potential game-changer for EV competitiveness and resale/value prospects if it scales. GM XFC Cell Tech Allows EV Battery Recharging In Just Over 5 Minutes
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift on near-term earnings: Zacks Research raised Q2 EPS estimates for GM, supporting the view of stronger short-term profitability and helping justify current multiples. Q2 EPS Estimates for General Motors Lifted by Zacks Research
- Positive Sentiment: Value case highlighted: A Zacks piece argues GM looks like a strong value stock on style/valuation metrics — useful for investors attracted to yield/turnaround stories. Here’s Why General Motors (GM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Service/quality actions: GM issued fixes for ticking noises in several truck/SUV engines — reduces potential warranty/PR fallout but signals ongoing aftersales support needs. GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, Colorado, Traverse Engine Ticking Noise
- Neutral Sentiment: Product strategy noise: Media coverage about internal disputes over the next-gen Camaro and the GM/Allison split highlights strategic choices that may reshape product mix but have unclear near-term EPS impact. Inside GM’s war over the next-generation Chevrolet Camaro How GM and Allison’s split could change heavy duty trucks
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst haircut to several quarterly EPS estimates: Zacks issued modest downgrades to multiple upcoming quarter estimates (Q1/Q4 2026 and Q1/Q2 2027), which creates short-term pressure on forward guidance expectations. (report excerpt)
- Negative Sentiment: Industry writedowns and EV demand weakness: A WSJ report says Detroit automakers face a roughly $50B hit as EV investment is being scaled back amid cooling demand — a sector-level risk that could pressure GM’s EV plans and long-term margins. Detroit Automakers Take $50 Billion Hit as EV Bubble Bursts
- Negative Sentiment: Recall/service tweak for 6.2L V8: GM’s recalled 6.2‑liter V8 will now use thicker oil — an operational/service change that underscores quality/recall risk and could carry warranty costs or reputational impact. GM’s recalled 6.2-liter V8 now gets thicker oil — here’s the real reason
- Positive Sentiment: Contract/settlement upside: Coverage indicates Honda may be required to compensate GM for poor EV sales under their deal, which would be a modest positive offset to EV revenue risks. Honda Being Forced to Compensate General Motors for Poor EV Sales
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on General Motors
General Motors Stock Performance
Shares of GM opened at $81.00 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.
General Motors Profile
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.